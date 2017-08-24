When the boat comes in
- 24 August 2017
- From the section Magazine
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
From trawling deep water offshore to fish-filleting on the quayside, meet the women from south-west England earning a living from the sea.
Image subject to copyright