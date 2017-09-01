Desperate migrants rescued from the sea
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Magazine
The sea crossing from Libya to Europe has claimed more than 2,000 lives so far this year - as desperate men, women and children crowd on to small boats in the hope of finding a new life.
Explore footage of migrants being saved from the Mediterranean in this 360 video.
