10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

Image copyright Joschua Knüppe

1. The fossil of a marine reptile "re-discovered" in a museum is the largest of its kind on record

Find out more (National Geographic)

2. South Africa's original language has only three remaining speakers

Find out more

3. Surgery waiting times in Wales are up 400%

Find out more (The Guardian)

4. Information from the Cassini spacecraft hints that Saturn's spectacular rings may be relatively young

Find out more (Daily Mail)

5. Smell may play a key role when birds are navigating long distances over the oceans

Find out more (Science Daily)

6. A new "hotel" experience is being planned for overnight trains to Scotland

Find out more (The Guardian)

7. A fictional country used as part of military exercises in Belarus now has a foreign ministry, flag, history and Wikipedia page

Find out more

8. Elephant grass could significantly reduce the construction industry's impact on the environment

Find out more

9. The US has approved the first treatment to redesign a patient's own immune system so that it attacks cancer

Find out more (Daily Telegraph)

10. Researchers have discovered 381 new species of plants and animals during a two-year study in the Amazon

Find out more

Seen a thing? Tell us on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.