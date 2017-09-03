10 things we didn't know last week
1. The fossil of a marine reptile "re-discovered" in a museum is the largest of its kind on record
2. South Africa's original language has only three remaining speakers
3. Surgery waiting times in Wales are up 400%
4. Information from the Cassini spacecraft hints that Saturn's spectacular rings may be relatively young
5. Smell may play a key role when birds are navigating long distances over the oceans
6. A new "hotel" experience is being planned for overnight trains to Scotland
7. A fictional country used as part of military exercises in Belarus now has a foreign ministry, flag, history and Wikipedia page
8. Elephant grass could significantly reduce the construction industry's impact on the environment
9. The US has approved the first treatment to redesign a patient's own immune system so that it attacks cancer
10. Researchers have discovered 381 new species of plants and animals during a two-year study in the Amazon
