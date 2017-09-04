G4S: 'What I saw when I went undercover'
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Magazine
Callum Tulley, 21, is a whistleblower. This is the story of how he exposed violence and abuse at an immigration detention centre run by global security giant G4S.