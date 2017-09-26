Magazine

The city fit for no-one

  • 26 September 2017
  • From the section Magazine

BBC correspondent Quentin Sommerville is on the ruined streets of Raqqa - so-called Islamic State's 'capital' city.

Syrian Democratic Forces and Western-led bombardments have pushed IS forces back into just a few square kilometres.

Those civilians who have not fled are trapped.

Destroyed street in Raqqa, Syria - September 2017

