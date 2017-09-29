Swapper: One question and you've made it in photography
- From the section Magazine
Influential documentary photographer David Hurn has a unique archive.
Collated over the past 60 years it comprises some 700-plus prints he has 'swapped' with some of the greatest photographers in history.
It is now the subject of a major exhibition in his native Cardiff and heralds the opening of National Museum Wales' first permanent photo gallery.