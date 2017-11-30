Magazine

7 days quiz: What's special about Meghan Markle's engagement ring?

  • 30 November 2017
  • From the section Magazine

It's the weekly news quiz - have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world over the past seven days?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

If you missed last week's quiz, try it here

Picture credits: Getty Images; BBC; EPA; Alamy; Action Hunger/Jack Hughes;

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter

In today's Magazine