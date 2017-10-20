Image copyright Getty Images

He's tried ballet, cheerleading and rugby union, now Joe Joyce is about to step into the ring as a professional boxer.

A year on from narrowly missing out on gold at the Rio Olympics, the British heavyweight is finally turning pro.

"I'm feeling ready, it's been over a year since the Olympic final and it will be great to lace up the gloves again".

When he's not in the ring, Joyce spends his time on another canvas, painting.

Joe has a degree in Fine Art and managed to combine both passions whilst at university.

"I actually did a painting of Mohammed Ali in university, he's a boxing icon and someone I aspire to be like."

Joe Joyce pictured on Instagram with his painting of his inspiration Mohammed Ali. He writes: joejoyceofficial#MuhammadAli #TheGreatest #GOAT #Art #painting

"He transcended boxing and was a leading figure in his era."

But he tells us he finds Pablo Picasso equally as inspirational.

"I love how Picasso's early work, it's is incredibly detailed.

"He tries to capture a feeling or a vibe in his pictures that is just something different.

"I love art and I love painting, it would be nice to have some studio space."

Instagram post of Joe's artwork from Middlesex University. He writes: #artwork #uni #middlesex #university #paintings #art #throwback

Joe only started boxing in his early 20's and had a variety of passions before getting in the ring.

"I've just done everything, I started off with rugby at the age of six playing for the under nine's, I was in the swimming club.

Joe also did gymnastics, martial arts and ballet too.

Joe using his capoeira skills in celebration after a fight

Capoeira is a martial art that combines gymnastics and dance; and was introduced to Joe by his mum.

His mum is another inspiration, however, she won't be ringside for his first professional fight against Londoner Ian Lewison.

"She's in Tanzania climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, she'll be reaching the summit at the same time I finish my fight.

Joe with his mum who is partially sighted

"She's always up to something crazy like that, I've cycled around Thailand with her on a tandem, she's partially sighted but doesn't let that stop her."

Joe says he's dedicating his first professional fight to her.

