Image copyright Getty Images

Basketball star Marcus Smart believes there could be a British team in the NBA in the future.

He told Newsbeat UK fans of the league are "great" and that a UK-based team would be "successful".

The 23-year-old American is in London as his team the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena on Thursday.

He said fans will love watching basketball players Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jayson Tatum

From what he's seen on social media, Smart is impressed with British NBA fans.

"I feel like they're going to enjoy seeing every last one of the Celtics players," he said.

But Smart doesn't think this year's NBA London game will be easy against the "young and talented" 76ers.

He's going to be keeping a close eye on his opposition, especially Joel Embiid.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 76ers centre Joel Embiid - the key to his team's chances of winning?

Smart said: "He's a dominant force and he's very skilled.

"That whole team you've really got to look out for because they play so hard."

The Celtics will be without forward Gordon Hayward who suffered an ankle injury on the opening night of the NBA season last month.

"The surgery went well and he's in good spirits. It looks like he's having a speedy recovery," said Smart.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gordon Hayward suffered the injury less than six minutes into his Boston debut

The game will mark the NBA's eighth regular-season game in London.

It's the second game in the capital for the Celtics. In 2007, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 92-81 in a pre-season game.

But the UK is not particularly lucky for the 76ers. They lost their pre-season match against Oklahoma City Thunder 103-99 in Manchester in 2013.

Smart said his side are "shooting for the stars".

"We have the team and we match up with anybody in the league very well."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat