Image copyright Mario Testino/US Vogue

Mario Testino has photographed some of the biggest stars in the world, but he's now been suspended from working with fashion magazines.

It follows allegations he sexually exploited male models and assistants, claims he has challenged.

While you might not know his name, you're likely to know his work.

He's famous for photographing huge celebrities such as Kate Moss, Lupita Nyong'o, Channing Tatum and even the Royal Family.

Vogue magazine

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anna Wintour with Mario Testino

The photographer has a long relationship with fashion magazine Vogue and his work has appeared loads of covers.

Just last week, Serena Williams was pictured with her baby on the cover - a photo taken by Mr Testino.

He's also photographed huge stars including Pharrell, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner.

Vogue publisher Conde Nast says it now won't work with Mario Testino "for the foreseeable future".

In a statement, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said the claims had "been hard to hear and heartbreaking to confront".

The Royals

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Mario Testino launched an exhibition of photographs of Princess Diana in 2005

Mario Testino has been a favourite of the Royal Family since the early 1980s.

He's taken informal portraits of Diana, Princess of Wales and the official engagement photos of Prince William and Kate.

In December, he posted a throwback photo on Instagram of Prince Charles with his sons, Prince William and Harry.

Kate Moss

Mario Testino has photographed Kate Moss so many times, he's got a whole book dedicated to the model.

His most recent work with Kate was just last week, photographing her alongside Gigi Hadid.

Oprah

Following Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes on sexual harassment, Mario Testino posted a photo of Oprah on his Instagram congratulating the star.

