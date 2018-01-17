Image copyright H&M website

eBay has banned people from selling the "racist" H&M coolest monkey hoodie on its site.

It has also taken down listings for the item after some were apparently put up for sale.

H&M apologised after facing a backlash for featuring a black boy in an advert wearing the controversial hoodie, which was branded racist by some.

eBay says it has banned the item and will "continue to remove items listed maliciously".

One listing of the hoodie was being auctioned on the website for £1,400, according to the Metro.

Last week, celebrities including The Weeknd and G-Eazy said they would no longer work with H&M after seeing the advert.

The Weeknd said it had made him feel "shocked and embarrassed".

G-Eazy had been due to bring out a clothing line with them in March.

And some celebrities took to Twitter to mock up their own versions of the advert.

Diddy replaced the slogan with 'coolest king in the world'.

Five-year-old Liam Mango, the model who features in the advert, and his family live in Sweden.

They say they've recently had to move house for "security reasons".'.

Liam's mum Terry hasn't elaborated on the reason for moving, but she had defended H&M - telling people to stop "crying wolf".

"I respect other people's opinion on the issue. I know racism exists, but does the shirt to me speak racism? No it doesn't," she told BBC Outside Source.

But this hasn't stopped protests organised by radical Economic Freedom Fighters' party (EFF) in Africa from happening.

South African police had to use rubber bullets to stop angry mobs from trashing H&M stores in and around Johannesburg.

