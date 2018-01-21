Image copyright Instagram

Fredo Santana's dad has posted online that finding out about his son's death was the worst day of his life.

The 27-year-old American rapper, whose real name was Derrick Coleman, had worked with Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

He was recently hospitalised with kidney and liver failure.

Newsbeat has contacted Fredo's management, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the coroner, but is awaiting a response to formally confirm the death.

It's now being widely reported across the US and globally that he died at home in Los Angeles.

Writing on Instagram Big Shug said: "I'm lost for words. I want to thank my wife for picking [me] up off the floor because I couldn't stand."

Fredo, originally from Chicago, had previously collaborated with acts like Migos, Soulja Boy and Juelz Santana.

His cousin, Chief Keef - real name Keith Farrelle Cozart, also posted a tribute.

Fredo appeared in Drake's video for Hold On, We're Going Home ft. Majid Jordan in 2013.

Drake posted an image of the two on Instagram after the reported news began circulating.

Last year Fredo started a family, with a son being born in June, which he regularly posted about on social media.

