More than a third of young women say they are too embarrassed to have a smear test, according to a survey of 2000 women.

The survey by Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust highlighted excuses used by people, including concern over the shape and the smell of their vagina.

Women above the age of 25 are entitled to have the test every three years to look for abnormalities.

It can detect 75% of cervical cancers and can potentially save you life.

That's something Laura Flaherty knows all about. But like many others, she didn't like the idea of going for a test.

"I thought of everything I could do to avoid it - and then I got a second reminder, and a third reminder."

Finally she went along for the test and says the nurse put her totally at ease.

"It was over before I knew it and afterwards, I felt a little bit silly," she adds.

'Gift of life'

It wasn't until Laura got the results that she realised quite how important it had been.

"The results letter said I had 'high grade cell changes,'" explains Laura.

"To be honest, I automatically thought I had cancer."

After a biopsy Laura discovered she had early stage cervical cancer and had to have a total hysterectomy.

"Attending my smear test has given me the gift of life.

"Having to look my children in the eye and tell them I had cancer was the worst feeling in the world," she says.

But then, a few weeks later, she was able to tell them - that thanks to the early detection - it was treatable.

"It was the best feeling in the world."

"I can't imagine how I'd have felt if I'd been told it wasn't treatable because I hadn't gone."

"How would I have told my family and friends, my children, my mum that 'I am sorry, it isn't treatable because I couldn't go because I was embarrassed'?

"It isn't worth it - you must, must attend."

