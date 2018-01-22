Image copyright PA

Stormzy, J Cole and DJ Khaled will headline this year's Wireless Festival, it's been announced.

Other stars due to perform over the three-day event in July include Wretch 32, Mabel, Giggs and Cardi B.

J Cole will headline Friday night, Stormzy will perform on Saturday and DJ Khaled will close the festival on Sunday.

The event, now in its 13th year, takes place between 6 and 8 July in Finsbury Park, north London.

A total of 37 artists have been announced for the festival so far.

French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Pump and Rick Ross are among the US stars set to perform.

Representing the UK will be Donae'o, Kojo Funds, J Hus, Not3s and Ramz.

Only three female artists - Cardi B, Lisa Mercedez and Mabel - have been announced in the line-up.

