Britney Spears is bringing her Las Vegas show to the UK.

As part of the Piece of Me tour, the singer will headline Brighton Pride and will perform in Scarborough in August.

Brighton Pride tweeted "We are thrilled to announce that legendary pop icon Britney Spears will be the headline act for Pride on Sat 4th Aug".

Britney will also perform shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London - as well as dates in Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

The Brighton show will be the first time Piece of Me has been performed in Europe.

