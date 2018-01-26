Image copyright Getty Images

The seating plan for Sunday's 60th annual Grammy Awards has reportedly been revealed.

Pictures have been circulated online purporting to be from the ceremony.

There are obvious pairings, like Jay-Z next to Beyonce, but there are also a few surprises, like DJ Khaled being flanked by 69-year-old musical theatre producer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at who's potentially next to who at music's biggest awards show.

Jay-Z is the most nominated artist at this year's ceremony following the 2017 release of 4:44, and could be in good company at the Madison Square Garden ceremony.

Pictures show the Brooklyn rapper with a seat next to wife Beyonce, and near fellow New Yorker and collaborator Alicia Keys.

Sir Elton John, who has recently announced his final tour, spanning 300 dates and lasting three years, will also be there.

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith will no doubt be hoping the seating plan is correct, because it currently has them close to the pop legend.

Cardi B looks to be next to fiancé Offset and the rest of the Migos, whose second studio album Culture II has just been released.

Cardi enjoyed a huge 2017, becoming the first female rapper in 19 years to reach the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She recently defended Offset after he used a homophobic slur in a song.

One of the more surprising duos is DJ Khaled and English musical director Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Hollywood Life and other outlets have the Grammy Legend Award winner sat behind Khaled.

Could there be a collaboration in the future?

The theatre impresario has just announced a birthday album featuring Beyonce, Nicole Scherzinger and Lana Del Rey, so you never know.

At the front, Rihanna could be near both Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.

Rihanna and Kendrick may even take the stage together, if their song Loyalty wins Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Kendrick's Damn is also up for Album of the Year, against Bruno's 24K Magic, and the artists are also up for Record of the Year.

A fun area to sit may be with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, model Chrissy Teigen and Pink.

Chrissy has entertained us before with her shock at watching Channel 4's Naked Attraction.

The ceremony takes place on 28 January at 19:30 EST in the US (00:30 GMT in the UK).

