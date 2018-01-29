Image copyright WWE

Asuka has made history by becoming the first female wrestler to win WWE's Royal Rumble.

The match, held on Sunday, was the first time women were able to compete in the event since its inception in 1988.

But Asuka's - real name Kanako Urai - moment to celebrate was overshadowed as Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance announcing she's joining WWE.

The ex-UFC champion offered a handshake to Asuka but was slapped away.

Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer for WWE, said she was "proud of all the women" who competed in the historic event.

"Their sacrifices, their perseverance, and their incredible talent led to this moment. I'm in awe. Congrats ladies, you deserve it."

But some fans were not happy that Ronda made a dramatic entrance on the night - saying it was disrespectful to Asuka.

Speaking to ESPN after the reveal, Ronda said: "This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab, this is not a publicity stunt."

