Admit it. No matter how cool you are, you'd probably be star-struck to see Beyonce in real life.

One woman's priceless reaction to seeing the superstar cross her path at the Grammys has lit up social media.

The shocked fan was captured, open mouthed, in a photo posted on Beyonce's Instagram.

And now people on social media are celebrating her, saying "this is all of us".

