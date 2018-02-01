Image copyright Warner Brothers

Dumbledore won't be portrayed as "explicitly" gay in the next Fantastic Beasts movie, and fans are disappointed.

The character, played by Jude Law in the movie, was revealed as gay by JK Rowling in 2007.

But the director of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, David Yates, says his sexuality won't be addressed.

"Not explicitly," David said, when asked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men."

"They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other," he added.

Some fans believe Dumbledore's sexuality is key to the story of Fantastic Beasts, as the story focuses on the relationship between the two male characters.

And there are questions about the message downplaying Dumbledore's sexuality will have for young LGBT viewers.

JK Rowling has responded to the criticism, hinting that the relationship between Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald could be explored more fully in future films.

She says fans have been sending her abuse online over the screenplay she wrote for the Fantastic Beasts sequel.

Grindelwald is played by Johnny Depp in the new movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - something that has also proved controversial for the filmmakers.

Fans were angry he was playing Grindelwald after allegations of domestic abuse against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is due for release on 16 November 2018 and also stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterson, Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz.

