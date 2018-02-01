Kendrick Lamar unveils Black Panther soundtrack

Image copyright Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has officially unveiled the hotly-anticipated tracklist and cover art for Marvel's superhero blockbuster Black Panther.

The hip-hop heavyweight co-produced the soundtrack along with Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith.

He tweeted the first shots of the album on Wednesday.

It boasts a star-studded line-up: SZA rubs shoulders with The Weeknd, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott and rising R&B talent Jorja Smith.

Fans are yet to hear three of the new Kendrick creations, which will hit the airwaves upon the album's full release, slated for February 9, including the album's eponymous track Black Panther.

The new songs also include a collab with Travis Scott on Big Shot, and The Weeknd on Pray for Me.

Brits Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith has a track, I Am, seemingly all to herself.

Another Brit, James Blake, features twice.

One rumoured big name missing from the tracklist is Beyonce.

The singer's panther-like outfit - and actual panther clutch - at the Grammy's sparked speculation she was hinting at a cameo.

Marvel's film hits screens on February 16.

In the days since its premiere, critics have heaped praise on Black Panther, billed as a watershed as Hollywood's first black superhero movie.

Some of the looks at the Black Panther premiere also rated: Lupita Nyong'o stunned in a royal purple Atelier Versace gown, which matched the film's purple carpet.

And Donald Glover may just have laid down an orange suit trend for the 2018 school ball season.

