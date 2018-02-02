Image copyright Getty Images

Amy Schumer has spoken out about sexual misconduct allegations against her friend and fellow comedian Aziz Ansari.

The Trainwreck star says she sympathises with the anonymous 22-year-old who recounted allegations of a date gone wrong with Aziz.

Amy, speaking on a US podcast, said many young women will have experience of being pressured into sex.

"In college I feel like that was a quarter of my hook-ups - they see what they can get out of you."

"It's not a crime, but it's not cool", the comedian, who was responding to allegations made in a babe.net interview, told the Katie Couric podcast.

'It's not like it's rape or it's fine'

The photographer alleged that Master of None star Aziz, 34, had pestered her for sex when the pair went back to his apartment after a date, claiming he failed to heed her verbal and non-verbal cues.

Aziz later issued a statement saying he had taken her allegations to heart, but thought the encounter was consensual.

The report polarised observers of the #metoo movement, provoking discussion about sexual etiquette and consent.

Schumer, whose comedy riffs on dating culture, told Couric: "Everything doesn't have to be rape. It's not like 'it's rape, or it's fine.'

"I think some of us have gotten so used to the behaviour of a guy being kind of like 'come on' - at a younger age, especially.

"In college I feel like that was a quarter of my hook-ups - they see what they can get out of you."

Image copyright Getty Images

Amy said many wouldn't want to see Aziz lose his career, "but that's where people's minds go".

"They go 'does he deserve this'? And it's really not about that. I think it's about expressing and showing women that that behaviour's not okay and that not only can you leave, you need to leave."

Schumer said Aziz's alleged behaviour was "not a crime, but it's not cool and it can still really mess with a woman".

"I identify with all the women in these situations," she says.

"Even if it's my friend I don't go 'oh but he's a good guy'. I think 'what would it feel like to have been her?'"

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here