Drag queen Courtney Act has been crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star was the huge favourite going into the final and beat rival Ann Widdecombe into second place.

Courtney - real name Shane Janek - said it was "slightly ironic" she had won the "Year of the Woman" themed series.

During her time in the house, she's been praised for the way she's discussed gender and sexuality.

At the start of the live final, Courtney was up against Ann Widdecombe, Jess Impiazzi, Wayne Sleep and Shane Lynch.

'It's ok to be different'

It came down to a vote between her and former Conservative MP Ann - with Courtney looking genuinely shocked at being named the winner.

"I don't know what this means, is this real life?" she asked host Emma Wills.

She then revealed how much it meant, saying it was "amazing that the pubic has voted for me."

"My inspiration coming into the house was that teenage boy who didn't quite know where he belonged or how he fitted in and feeling inspired by the Spice Girls - and not knowing what that meant but knowing if it was ok for them to be different then it was ok for me to be different.

"I guess it's validation that it's ok to be different."

Courtney has particularly been celebrated for her approach to fellow contestant India Willoughby, who is transgender, and admitted having a "phobia about drag queens".

Speaking to fellow housemates, Courtney acknowledged why India might feel that way.

"I think the thing she struggled with is that people might see me and see her and think that we are the same thing.

"She'd never identified as a drag queen. Drag is more performance-based, hers is about gender identity. She was never a man but she had a male body."

During her winner's interview, Courtney also spoke about her bromance with fellow housemate, Andrew Brady.

Asked how much of a crush she had on him, Courtney replied: "As much as he wants."

Praising Andrew for his attitude, she said: "He's just so comfortable with everybody and everything.

"If more straight guys were more like him, the world would be a better place."

