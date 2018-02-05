Image copyright Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the pitch to a Meek Mill song in apparent solidarity with the imprisoned rapper.

The team became Super Bowl champions, beating the New England Patriots 41-33 at the US Bank Stadium.

Their choice of Dreams and Nightmares for their walk-out song has been seen a tribute to the 30-year-old rapper, who's originally from Philadelphia.

Some players previously spoken out in support of Meek Mill who's in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

The rapper was sentenced to two to four years in prison in November.

The court say he failed a drug test and he broke the restrictions placed on his travel.

But stars like Kevin Hart, Lebron James and T.I have since come forward in support - arguing the sentence is too harsh.

And in November Jay Z penned an open letter in the New York Times defending Meek Mill - saying the criminal justice system in America unfairly targets black people.

Eagles players including Malcolm Jenkins and Torrey Smith also attended a support rally for the rapper last year.

The Eagle's Super Bowl win has given an extra boost to the campaign to free Meek Mill.

Many US stars took to social media following the game to show their support for the rapper.

Dreams and Nightmares was released by the rapper in 2012 has since become known as an underdogs anthem.

"Hold up wait, a minute y'all thought I was finished," he says in the lyrics.

"When I bought that Aston Martin, y'all thought it was rented?

"Yeah that's my team, Rozay the captain, I'm lieutenant."

