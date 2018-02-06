Image copyright Getty Images - Christopher Polk

Drake surprised a young student at the University of Miami with a $50,000 (£36,000) scholarship after reading one of her essays.

The student has been identified as 20-year-old Destiny Paris James.

He also made an appearance at a Miami school to film part of the video for his new song, God's Plan.

Drake then went on to donate $25,000 (£18,000) to the school before announcing new uniforms from his OVO brand for all the students.

Destiny thought she was setting up to film a video encouraging people to donate to the school.

Instead the three-time Grammy award-winning artist showed up with a cheque just for her.

She took to Instagram to express her disbelief that Drake himself, had actually presented her with the $50,000 scholarship in person.

The Canadian rapper had read great things about the 20-year-old, who is from South Carolina, and was impressed with her hard work.

Drake then performed for a crowd at the university.

Drake stunned students at Miami High by taking to the sky in a crane, to film visuals for his hit God's Plan.

A song which broke records for Spotify and Apple Music, streaming over 14 million times worldwide on its first day of release.

The record was previously held by Taylor Swift with her Reputation album's lead single Look What You Made Me Do.

Drake sent students crazy with his announcement about plans to design OVO uniforms for students.

He then addressed the crowd and wished them all well before donating a $25,000 cheque to the school.

"I hope you all have a great year, I hope you all go on to do incredible things.

"And the best news of the day is that the bell is about to ring, so school is over!"

