It's been discussed for years, but the Premier League has finally said it's considering introducing a winter break.

"Provided space can be found in the calendar, we are open to this in principle" it said in a statement.

Both Pep and Jose have recently spoken about how they think the lack of a break is affecting English football.

But with a festive schedule that's deeply loved and a January that's boring enough already - when could it happen?

Ok, ok, we know... it comes up in conversation every year, but this time the Premier League are actually talking about it.

In 2017/18 there were 41 games in the festive period, between December 18 and January 4.

It's a deep-rooted tradition and even Arsene Wenger has said he "would cry" if they scrapped it in favour of a break.

Well don't worry Arsene, it's January that's being discussed at the moment.

Skip Twitter post by @Leemhammond No no no no no! Can you imagine no football in January?

Might as well hibernate. Worst month of the year and no football to watch. Awful idea! — Lee Hammond (@Leemhammond) February 6, 2018 Report

In a month where everyone sets unrealistic targets of cutting out chocolate, going vegan and avoiding alcohol - could we really cope without the beautiful game?

And for those fans complaining of a congested schedule, the games still need to be played so it'll just mean cramming more games into a shorter space of time.

Or losing one of the cups altogether.

It seems from a bit of trawling through Twitter that the one to go would be the Carabao Cup.

Skip Twitter post by @Jpb130 Could it not be like the winter break in Spain, that's only 10-12 days and they don't play friendlies.



I'd bin the league cup because no one really care about it and it brings down the quality of football later in the season as teams are more tired — Jozef (@Jpb130) February 6, 2018 Report

So according to Jozef, that's the league cup scrapped and we're taking up the Spanish way of thinking.

Would he be so keen if he knew their break this year was between 23 December and 3 January?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Playing in La Liga in Spain means Ronaldo gets nearly two weeks off over Christmas

The length of the break could work although, in the 2016 season, teams in La Liga played a similar number of games as each of our English teams on average.

A few other ideas popping up on social media include reducing games by getting rid of cup replays.

Skip Twitter post by @EC_Morris Probably wouldn't need winter break if you start season slightly earlier & remove replays in cups. 2 things straight away would still give us Xmas/new year games but prevent 2 games in 3 days for clubs = decent rest, more likely full strength teams, should mean better quality ⚽ — Emma Morris (@EC_Morris) February 6, 2018 Report

Better quality football. That sounds like something everyone will be on board with.

Or maybe not.

Skip Twitter post by @manameis_geoff Definitely Nay! For the money they’re on they can play every day of the year as far as I’m concerned. Plus they get 3 months off in the Summer! I’ll happily swap with anyone that doesnt like it? — Geoff (@manameis_geoff) February 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @david_ransom Yes. People who say players shouldn't rest because of their pay know absolutely nothing about sport — David Ransom (@david_ransom) February 6, 2018 Report

Lee is keen, he thinks it'll be good for the fans too.

Skip Twitter post by @ncfclee Make Boxing Day the last fixtures before the winter break, and then resume in the first week of February. Would make the quality of the games better as players would be more rested. No point doing it if they are going to play friendlies abroad. — Lee Payne (@ncfclee) February 6, 2018 Report

He's not the only one mentioning friendlies.

Skip Twitter post by @spoonfairy66 Nothing to do with player welfare. Nothing to do with the weather either. Everything to do with extra revenue from lucrative friendlies. — Stewart Auty (@spoonfairy66) February 6, 2018 Report

What else would the players do with their time off anyway?

That's the spirit!

