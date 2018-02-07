Image copyright BBC Introducing

The Sherlocks and The Amazons appear to have swapped places in different versions of the Y Not line-up poster.

In the original, released by Y Not Festival, The Sherlocks feature on the fourth tier of acts. But in the one they shared they're in the third tier.

The latter appears to have been Photoshopped but it's not clear who's responsible - and people are having a lot of fun speculating.

Newsbeat has asked the festival and the band for comment.

The Sherlocks' Twitter feed had shown a line-up where they were moved up the order - but that post has since been deleted.

Better-known bands headlining festivals are usually placed higher in a line-up poster.

So whoever did the Photoshopping clearly thinks The Sherlocks deserve a more prominent place than The Amazons.

Image copyright The Sherlocks/Twitter

Fans have been quick to comment on the differing line-ups, with some even accusing the band of Photoshopping it themselves.

Skip Twitter post by @KaviK21 Congrats on another milestone achieved on your way to the top..at this rate you’ll be photo shopping your way onto the main stage at Glastonbury. — Liam K (@KaviK21) February 7, 2018 Report

While others have responded by getting a bit handy with Photoshop themselves.

Y Not festival is no stranger to being in the news - last year it was cancelled halfway through the weekend.

Heavy rain caused the ground to turn to mud and the organisers deemed it too unsafe to continue.

It meant The Vaccines weren't able to perform.

Image caption Poor weather made conditions hazardous on the festival's site near Matlock

Some festival-goers blamed a lack of organisation and said that Y Not staff should have been better prepared.

But organiser Jon Drape defended the festival and told Newsbeat it would come back strong in 2018.

In January a new location was announced, adjacent to where it took place last year.

The festival will take place between July 27 and 29.

