Will Smith isn't just an award winning actor, he's also a huge hit on Instagram.

The 49-year-old joined the site in December and has already gained almost eight million followers.

He's a huge star, so that's maybe not surprising, but he isn't just using it for the usual selfies and food pics.

Whether it's with cleverly edited videos or witty comments, the actor is doing what he does best - making people laugh.

In his latest viral post he parodies son Jaden's song Icon, wearing a huge gold chain, grills, and a torn denim jacket.

Will posted the video as a tribute to Jaden, congratulating his son on reaching 100 million streams on Spotify.

"J Diddy! I'm proud of you, baby. One hundred million streams!" Will says at the end. "Congratulations, man. A hundred million. Congrats! I love you."

And while it's definitely all love, probably around 90% of Will's posts consist of him trolling his family in some way.

Like when he told Jaden he was being replaced by a wombat.

Or just really wanted to show off his wife Jada's new haircut.

But it's hard to deny how fun Instagram makes the Smiths look.

Will's used the platform to give people a glimpse into his family's life at Christmas.

The actor recently proved that his bio - "new playground. Same kid from West Philly" - was factually correct.

He represented the Philadelphia Eagles and his city to the max ahead of the Super Bowl.

Will spent much of January in Australia, where he made appearances at the Big Bash cricket and the Australian Open.

And the foreign environment proved very fertile for Will's ever-growing Instagram account.

The posts do make you wonder though - what was Will doing to entertain himself before he started his account?

Presumably much more of this, just without the camera.

But it's not all laughs with Will.

The Golden Globe nominee has shown time and time again throughout his career that he's capable of taking on weightier roles, and it's no surprise to see videos of him quoting the likes of 13th Century Persian poet Rumi - albeit with a West Philly slant.

He finally announced he was joining Instagram in December on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She loves a selfie and gave Will a lesson.

The star has also been vlogging on his YouTube channel, and shared some behind-the-scenes clips from that too.

He started in January and the channel's content is definitely leaning towards inspirational content.

One of his first posts, and his current most popular, is One Thing Arnold Schwarzenegger Told Me That I'll Never Forget

He's raced to more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers, and is getting close to 10 million followers on Instagram.

But even though he's doing well, there's a long way to go before he catches up with Selena Gomez - who has 132 million followers.

