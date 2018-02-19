Image copyright Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya is the latest winner of Bafta's Rising Star award, following the likes of actors Tom Holland, John Boyega and Kristen Stewart.

We're only two months into 2018, but the 28-year-old actor already has a lot to celebrate.

Black Panther has broken the box office and he's also in the running for an Oscar in a few weeks' time, for his role in 2016's Get Out.

But Daniel has been acting since he was 13, so how did he get here?

Anna Scher Theatre school

Speaking to the BFI, he says it took four years to get on the waiting list to join the community theatre school in North London.

But in many ways, Anna Scher is where his acting career started. The afterschool theatre club didn't charge fees and was known for encouraging young actors to improvise their scenes.

It's also seen the likes of Reggie Yates, Naomi Harris, Adam Deacon and Dizzee Rascal go through its doors.

Not bad. Even if his mum wasn't convinced acting was the right path to take.

One of his first pro acting jobs was in Skins

It's no secret that E4 series Skins has produced some amazing British talent.

Actors Dev Patel, Nicholas Holt and Jack O'Connell played lead roles in the series and have since gone on to star in productions both on screen and on stage.

But in the first two series of the teenage drama, Daniel played a much smaller role as Posh Kenneth.

Image copyright Channel 4/ Skins

Posh Kenneth is that friend who lied a little too much about their street credibility and always seemed to have a friend who could "sort you out".

He started off as a writer

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Daniel Kaluuya starred in an episode of Black Mirror's first season

Daniel's worked with some big writers like Charlie Brooker and Jordan Peele, but he's no stranger to the writer's room himself.

He said he started writing when he was nine, before discovering acting.

As well as playing Posh Kenneth in Skins, he was a contributing writer on the first two seasons of the series and the head writer of the episodes titled "Jal" and "Thomas".

And because we all love a throwback...

Here are some photos of Daniel Kaluuya acting over the years.

He has Instagram but is yet to follow anyone or post any photos for his 100,000 followers.

So if we can't count on him to do a #ThrowbackThursday to celebrate his journey towards a Bafta, we'll have to do it for him.

Image caption Warming up for Get Out, one of his first tastes of acting was in the BBC's psychological thriller Psychoville

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption He also appeared in an episode of Doctor Who during David Tennant's time as the Doctor

Image copyright BBC / Dean Rogers Image caption And he had a lead role in supernatural drama The Fades

