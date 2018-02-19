Image copyright Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya is the latest actor to join the Skins hall of fame after winning the EE Bafta Rising Star award.

He was up against the likes of Florence Pugh, Timothee Chamlet and Tessa Thompson for the award, which is voted for by the public.

Several actors from Skins have gone on to achieve major Hollywood success, so Daniel isn't alone in finding fame after the show.

Here's a quick reminder.

Image copyright Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya follows the likes of actors Tom Holland, John Boyega and Kristen Stewart who've previously won the award.

But it's not the only thing the 28-year-old actor has to celebrate.

Black Panther has already broken the box office, taking more than any other Marvel film in its opening weekend.

He's also in the running for an Oscar in a few weeks' time, for his role in 2016's Get Out.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dev stars in Lion alonside Sunny Pawar, who plays the younger version of his character

Dev Patel's first job after playing Anwar Kharral in series one and two, took him from London to India and to the Oscars with Slumdog Millionaire.

As Skins turned 10 last year, Dev made it a joint celebration when he was nominated for the best supporting actor award.

"My career started off because Danny Boyle's daughter was a fan of the show [Skins], that is how I got an audition for Slumdog," he said.

He has starred in films such as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Chappie and landed the role of Saroo in Lion - a film about a young Indian man searching for his long-lost family.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kaya Scodelario with The Truth About Emanuel co-stars Rooney Mara and Jessica Biel

Kaya Scodelario was one of the longest-serving members of the cast, appearing in series one to four as Effy Stonem.

She went on to appear in sci-fi thriller Maze Runner and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales alongside Johnny Depp.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicholas (left) with castmates James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and director Bryan Singer

Nicholas Hoult was the only member of the main cast who had serious acting experience before the show.

He'd starred in About a Boy with Hugh Grant in 2002.

Nicholas has since gone on to play Beast in three X-Men prequels as well as roles in the Mad Max remake and Kill Your Friends movie adaptation.

Image copyright Getty Images

Jack O'Connell, who played Cook in series three and four, was hand-picked by Angelina Jolie to star in her 2014 movie Unbroken.

The 27-year-old also picked up the Rising Star award at the 2015 Baftas and starred alongside Sienna Miller in the West End play A Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Fans of Game of Thrones will be familiar with Joe Dempsie and Hannah Murray who play Gendry and Gilly respectively.

And Olly Alexander, who played photographer Jakob in the final series of the show, is now the frontman of Years & Years.

Spotting talent

It is, of course, not unusual for an actor from a British television show to find success in Hollywood films.

What is unusual is the amount of stars that were discovered from one single teen drama on a digital channel.

So how were the makers of Skins able to spot so many talented young actors?

Co-creator Bryan Elsley told Newsbeat they made a conscious decision to hold open auditions.

"There are really good kids working from agencies and drama schools but just on that one occasion we decided to go a different way," he explained in 2015.

"We felt if we had young people playing characters the same age as themselves, and those actors weren't too trained, it would have a more natural feel."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jack O'Connell with Angelina Jolie and Takamasa Ishihara from the press tour of Unbroken

It sounds quite risky, but Bryan said the show was such a small project to begin with, they were able to take that approach.

Jack O'Connell credits the whole team for the actors' future success.

"I think they knew if they were going to identify that genre, that era, that generation, they needed people on the ground level," he said.

"A writing team that understood, they got that right first and then I guess they chose to cast exciting people.

"I feel very fortunate to be involved in the show but I don't think it was a coincidence that we all came through there."

