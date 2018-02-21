Image copyright BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Step aside Little Mix, there's a new girl supergroup in town.

Dua Lipa, who's nominated for five BRIT Awards, sent a text to four friends asking them to take part in "something special for the Live Lounge".

"I thought it would be fun to do IDGAF but call my mates down and sing it with me," the singer told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw.

And luckily her mates - Zara Larsson, MØ, Alma and Charli XCX - all happen to be pop stars.

"They were like 'Yeah, that will be fun. Let's do it'."

And her fans have gone crazy for it.

"It's been good to see women come together," Dua Lipa told Grimmy.

"We've been put against each other for so long."

Dua Lipa's five Brit nominations are more than any female artist in the history of the award show.

But her breakthrough hit New Rules has been eliminated from the fan-voted best video category ahead of the ceremony.

The video, which has been watched more than 1 billion times on YouTube, was on a longlist of 10 nominees - but got ousted by One Direction fans, who propelled solo videos by Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik into the final five.

Luckily for Dua Lipa fans, they'll have more than enough chance to root for the singer.

The Brit Awards take place on Wednesday from 20:00 GMT.

