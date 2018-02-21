Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande has pulled out of performing a tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing at the Brit Awards due to illness.

The singer was due to take to the stage at the ceremony in memory of the those affected by the attack - which took place at her concert last May.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the Brit Awards, said she was unable to travel "on doctor's orders".

Twenty two people died in the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tributes were left in Manchester following the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert

"We think it's really important to recognise that terrible atrocity and the impact on so many lives so I can confirm we did have Ariana Grande lined up to make a performance tonight," Geoff said.

"Unfortunately she was not able to travel on doctor's orders, she's not well, and I can say that there will be something tonight, I can't say any more than that but people should tune in and watch.

"And hopefully it will be a fitting remembrance and recognition of what happened, which was so terrible."

Liam Gallagher's been rumoured to step in for Ariana but it hasn't been confirmed.

Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Gallagher is rumoured to be taking part in the tribute performance

"I think people should tune in tonight, I promise they won't be disappointed," Geoff added.

The Brit Awards take place on Wednesday from 20:00 GMT.

