Image copyright Getty Images

The Brits kicked off in spectacular style with a whole host of celebs walking the red carpet.

Newsbeat was there to get all the gossip as the stars made their way into the O2 Arena in London.

Here are five things we found out:

1. Dua Lipa's dress was huge

Image copyright Getty Images

Best British female winner Dua Lipa had the stand out outfit on the red carpet.

She described her dress as a "pink bubble bath" and it took up the space of about four people on the red carpet.

"It also doubles up as a really great beanbag, if I want to sit on it," she told Newsbeat.

Obviously the dress isn't suitable for dance routines and she changed for her performance of New Rules.

2. Little Mix adore New Rules (and they've got new music coming)

Image copyright Getty Images

"That's the song we wish was ours," Little Mix's Jade Thirlwell told us of Dua Lipa's smash-hit.

"Dua Lipa deserves a Brit Award. She's smashed it this year."

The band are technically on their holidays and the Brits marks the first time they've all been together in three months.

"It's nice to come back together for the Brits," says Perrie Edwards.

Little Mix fans should be happy to know that new music is on the way with Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirming a new album is coming this year.

"As soon as we go back to work in March we'll go straight into the studio and start writing."

3. Cheryl and Liam Payne appear as loved up as ever

Image copyright Getty Images

There's been speculation that Cheryl and Liam Payne's relationship had hit the rocks.

It was rumoured Liam's solo career and the age gap between them was becoming too much.

But the couple appeared to be as loved-up as ever on the red carpet.

The pair arrived hand-in-hand and packed on the PDA in front of the crowd.

4. Ellie from Wolf Alice once worked at the Brits

Image copyright Getty Images

Wolf Alice have been to the Brits twice as a group.

They're up for best British band this year, and were nominated for British breakthrough act in 2016.

"But this is actually my third Brits," said singer Ellie.

"I worked here once, I was waitressing maybe about seven years ago.

"I was on Pussycat Dolls' table. Nicole didn't eat meat, I don't know why I remember that."

5. Dave the rapper claims the name Dave

There's a few famous Daves at the Brits this year.

There's rock-legend Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters and there's the rapper Dave.

But on the red carpet, the grime act laid claim the name.

"Not sure about him. Foo Fighters are a band yeah?" he told us.

"I don't know if he's got the monosyllabic thing going down. I'm the only guy that's got Dave and nothing else."

He added: "He's got Dave something else and I'm just Dave full stop. So that's that."

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here