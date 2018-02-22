Image copyright Getty Images

Stormzy used his Brit performance to take a swipe at the prime minister over Grenfell.

The rapper closed the show after winning two awards at the ceremony and used it to ask a question of the prime minister.

In the freestyle rap, he said: "Yo, Theresa May where's that money for Grenfell? What you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?"

Downing Street didn't offer any comment when contacted by Newsbeat.

The blaze on 14 June killed 71 people and left hundreds homeless.

Stormzy took home the award for best British male and best British album for Gang Signs and Prayer.

He performed his hit song Blinded by Your Grace to end the show and then launched into his rap.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 71 people died in the blaze

After calling out the prime minister he went on: "You criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages.

"You should do some jail time you should pay some damages, we should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."

In the November budget, the Chancellor Philip Hammond said an extra £28m would be going towards helping victims of the Grenfell fire.

He said funding would go to Kensington and Chelsea Council in west London - where the tower is - and would pay for mental health services and regeneration.

The council said the money would support mental health services in the area, alongside existing NHS agencies.

It would also pay for a new community space and refurbishment of the Lancaster West estate in west London.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Stormzy said he wanted to use a voice to say something "bigger than me"

Stormzy spoke to Newsbeat after the show about the rap and the reference to Grenfell.

He said: "I didn't want to just come here as an artist like 'It's the stormzy show' [and] clean up at the Brits - it's all about me.

"This is bigger than me [and] if I can use my voice to say something that's bigger than me.

"I don't want this to be about me. It's not about me - it's about Grenfell and it's about all the things I said in that lyric.

"This is bigger than me."

The rapper was praised for his performance on social media including from Jeremy Corbyn.

