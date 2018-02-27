Image copyright Getty Images

Nando's has admitted using frozen chips made by McCain in its restaurants.

Talk of frozen fries began when a former employee told a local newspaper that not all Nando's food is fresh.

The person worked at a London branch while studying at university - and gave some secrets to the Leicester Mercury.

The chicken chain has confirmed the chip claims - although it says they're not the same as ones you buy to cook at home.

"Our hugely popular chips are developed in partnership with McCain Food Services and the specific recipe is exclusive to Nando's," a spokesperson told Newsbeat.

"They aren't the same as their grocery products such as oven chips," they said.

So even if you do get your hands on some Peri-Peri salt and some sauces you can't bank on recreating a slap-up Nando's meal at home.

But while some customers were shocked by the news...

Nandos admitting to using McCain chips is the revelation of the year so far — Dale (@OhItsDale) February 27, 2018

Others weren't so surprised...

Wat did u lot think Nandos use to make their chips 😂😩 McCain oven chips is calm loool — Mr Alves (@CarlitoAlves1) February 27, 2018

Loooooooooool the amount of meals Nandos cook a min even in this UK who has time to be making chips from scratch. McCain chips are the bee's knees anyway — • 94 • (@9inety4Four) February 26, 2018

