Trudeau in India: Canadian PM's son steals the show
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been making headlines with his state visit to India - but has recently been upstaged by a toddler.
In between Bollywood dancing, some slightly cringeworthy outfits and an accidental invitation to an alleged Sikh separatist, Trudeau's had plenty of opportunies to Instagram his trip.
But it's his three-year-old son Hadrien who's been stealing the show during the photo opportunities.
He's showing how to really do a state visit.
Here he is meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
...who didn't mind playing along
Have you ever tried to get that perfect group photo...
...that just didn't quite go to plan?
The PM's Instagram is pretty straight-laced, but his official photographer Adam Scott doesn't seem to mind posting the lighter side of the trip
Hadrien's brother Xavier has been trying to get him in order...
... but Hadrien got his own back on the cricket pitch
The three-year-old isn't the first kid to upstage a politician in a photo-op
