Image copyright Ed Smith/Comic Relief Ltd

Radio 1 DJ Greg James has been forced to cancel his Sport Relief challenge because conditions were not safe to continue.

Greg had already climbed to the top of Mount Snowdon and Scafell Pike - and had cycled in-between them - but he won't be climbing Ben Nevis on Friday.

"We can't continue this challenge... at the moment," Greg told Adele Roberts on Radio 1.

"That is it for today and that is it for the challenge for this week.

"That means that we can't continue to Ben Nevis.

"We literally can't leave here. We can't get there".

Central Scotland has been under a severe red weather warning in the last few days.

It means there is a risk to life because of the snow and freezing conditions.

Greg's challenge would have seen him climb three of the highest mountains in the UK and cycle the epic distances in between them over five days.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.