Missy Elliot and Snoop Dogg are among the stars praying for hospitalised rapper Rick Ross.

The 42-year-old is in hospital in Miami, with unconfirmed reports from some US media suggesting he's in a critical condition.

"Prayers up for my guy Rick Ross", Snoop wrote. "Hope you pull thru my brotha."

It's unclear what his condition currently is.

Missy Elliot said she's also praying for the musician and entrepreneur.

P Diddy was among the famous friends asking everyone to pray for Rick Ross.

While Gucci Mane also sent well wishes.

Fat Joe and LL Cool J expressed concern, with the latter telling Rick to "stay strong".

Rick Ross's family has denied reports that the musician is on life support, according to TMZ.

And rapper Fat Trel, who is signed to Ross's record label, has said that Ross is "good" and is not on life support.

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, suffered two seizures within the space of six hours in 2011.

He said at the time his seizures were due to a lack of rest.

"I would get two hours of sleep and keep moving - me being a hustler," he said.

Newsbeat has contacted a representative for Rick Ross.

