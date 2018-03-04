Liam Payne is set to perform for the Queen and Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Service.

The event will mark the first public appearance Meghan and the Queen have made together.

It will celebrate Queen Elizabeth's "lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth", which is made up of almost 2.4 billion people across 53 countries.

Ellie Goulding is among the stars to have previously performed at the event.

Princes Charles, William and Harry will also be attending the Westminster Abbey church service, which has a theme of "towards a common future", while Theresa May and 800 school children will also be there.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry on 19 May

Meghan Markle, who is engaged to Prince Harry, hasn't been seen publicly with the Queen, but met her for the first time last year.

"She's an incredible woman," Meghan told the BBC.

Former One Direction star Liam is expected to release his debut album this year.

His recent songs Strip You Down, Bedroom Floor, and Fifty Shades Freed lead single For You, don't seem entirely appropriate for an audience with the Queen.

The 24-year-old met the Head of the Commonwealth in 2017 for the Young Leaders Awards.

He described it as an "honour".

The 12 March service will cover how the Commonwealth can come together to tackle global challenges, and comes ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which will be held in London in April.

Since the first meeting in 2015, where an appeal was made for Commonwealth countries to protect their forests, 39 have dedicated forestry projects or are planting new forests.

All Commonwealth nations are expected to have joined the initiative by the latest meeting.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.