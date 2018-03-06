Image copyright Dutch Oven/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Clips from Meghan Markle's final season in the cast of US TV hit Suits have been revealed for the first time.

A 30 second trailer teases how her character's love affair ends, ahead of the second half of the latest season which airs in the US from 28 March.

Meghan has played Rachel Zane since the show began in 2011, but will bow out at the end of this seventh series.

The 36 year old has quit acting to focus on her royal commitments, ahead of marrying Prince Harry on 19 May.

The clip has a strong romantic tone and see's Rachel gaze lovingly in to Mike's (Patrick J. Adams) eyes.

They also kiss several times and the emotion is all a bit much for some fans of the show to take.

Adams will also bow out in the upcoming episodes and while the trailer gives nothing away, it does hint the couple might stay together.

"I wanted to marry you from the second I met you" Mike tells Rachel in the trailer's opening seconds.

Rachel is heard saying "you are my future" a little later on.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan's real life love story

Megan's new role will see her carry out Royal duties with Prince Harry, including charity work and foreign visits.

But on the small screen she's been a key part of helping to make Suits a big success and the show gave her her big break.

The new season will be the second half of the seventh series, whilst an eighth has already been confirmed.

But Mike and Rachel won't be a part of the latter, meaning its nearly time for fans to say an emotional goodbye.

UK viewers can watch the show on Netflix from 29 March.

