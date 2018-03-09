Image copyright Nintendo

Super Smash Brothers is coming to the Nintendo Switch for the first time, it's been announced.

The much-loved fighting series, which brings together characters from different Nintendo games, will be released this year.

The Japanese company shared the news on its Nintendo Direct stream, where it announces new releases.

Other games coming to the console include Crash Bandicoot N Sane and Mario Tennis Aces.

During a 35-minute online broadcast, it was revealed which new games would be released for the Switch.

These include Captain Toad, which will also be released on 3DS, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Host Yoshiaki Koizumi told viewers: "We have one more announcement."

A trailer showed Splatoon Inklings battling one another, alongside Mario and Link.

A release date for Super Smash Bros hasn't been confirmed yet but it's got fans pretty excited.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.