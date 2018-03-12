Image copyright Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay-Z are going on a joint tour called On The Run II, it has finally been confirmed.

The announcement was made in promotional video of the couple together which was posted on Beyonce's Instagram page.

Fans had speculated the couple were planning a joint tour after a listing was posted on Ticketmaster and on Beyonce's Facebook page last Tuesday.

Four dates are planned across the UK in June.

The couple will play at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 6 June, Hampden Park in Glasgow on 9 June, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on 13 June and the London Stadium in London on 15 June.

Beyonce and Jay-Z last went on tour together in 2014 for On The Run but did not visit the UK.

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale on 23 March.

The tour will also take in cities across Europe and North America.

