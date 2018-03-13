Millie Mackintosh closes fashion line

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Millie started her clothing line four years ago

Millie Mackintosh has announced the closure of her clothing line.

The former Made in Chelsea star shared the news on Instagram, saying that the business isn't sustainable in fashion's current "financial climate".

But fans have speculated that the cost of her clothes is the problem.

The 28-year-old started the business four years ago and as well as having her own site, her clothes have been sold on ASOS.

"The financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely challenging", she said in a statement.

Fans think it was the high price of the items that has proved the problem - with maxi dresses being sold for as much as £300.

Similar dresses sold on ASOS by other retailers can range between £30 to £50.

One person wrote: "The pricing of your clothing was extortionate! Beautiful but expensive."

Another said: "You should have just priced it reasonably and your following would have been huge, you had some amazing clothes but too expensive for most."

Millie's collections were described as being inspired by "rebellious British femininity" and she was often photographed wearing her own clothes.

The star, who made her name on reality show Made in Chelsea, has 1.3 million Instagram followers and regularly used her account to share pictures of her designs.

Millie thanked everyone who's been involved, saying she's been "incredibly fortunate" to be able to create her own fashion business.

