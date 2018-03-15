Image copyright Unicef

Sir Mo Farah is England's first Soccer Aid signing ahead of the Unicef charity football match in June.

The long-distance runner and four-time Olympic gold medallist will go head-to-head with fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who's captaining the World team.

"Usain has the speed but I have the stamina so we'll see who comes out on top at the end of 90 minutes," Sir Mo said.

Robbie Williams is England's captain for the Old Trafford match on 10 June.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Usain has the speed but I have the stamina so we’ll see who comes out on top at the end of 90 mins"

The excitement was real for Usain when he was announced as the World captain - with the Jamaican sprinter finally set to make his debut in the stadium of the club he supports, Manchester United.

Sir Mo says Usain's involvement made his decision to take part even easier.

"Everyone knows that I'm absolutely mad about football," he said. "My instant 'yes' was even easier in the knowledge that I would finally be going head-to-head with my friend Usain Bolt."

"It's going to be a brilliant day and hopefully we'll get to see some Mo-bots as the goals go in for the England Team!"

The game sees celebrities and football legends competing together as an England XI take on a World XI.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson played in the Soccer Aid match in 2016

Will Ferrell, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Olly Murs and Jack Whitehall are just a few of the celebs to have taken part since the charity match's inception in 2006.

They've competed with and against the likes of Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Alan Shearer, raising £24 million for Unicef over 12 years.

Usain has warned the England team to "watch out".

"I won't be going easy on them," he said, adding that he's got a special celebration planned for if he scores.

Tickets for the match are priced between £10 and £50, and it will be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm BST on Sunday 10 June.

