Image copyright Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts 2 has got people talking for all the wrong - or right - reasons, depending on your stance.

The opening shot shows four wizards apparating (teleporting themselves) into the grounds at Hogwarts.

The original Harry Potter books repeatedly make clear that it's not possible to apparate into Hogwarts, which is protected by a spell.

Fans have kicked off about the "plot hole" - but Radio 1 and 1Xtra film critic Ali Plumb has a slightly different theory on it all.

"Compared to the original Harry Potter films, of course, the first Fantastic Beasts didn't do quite as well," he says.

"So maybe - just maybe - could the ever-so-clever folk who make these movies have purposefully put in this so-called 'apparition mistake' for publicity purposes?"

It's a bold claim.

"It's possible. Kind of. Maybe."

Skip Twitter post by @kbreslin624 This isn’t nitpicking. The inability to apparate within hogwarts is an important plot device in nearly every book! — Kyleen Breslin (@kbreslin624) March 13, 2018 Report

Dr Eleanor Spencer-Regan teaches a module specialising in all things Harry Potter at Durham University.

She says the biggest concern for fans is seeing rules in the magical world created by JK Rowling being unpicked.

"As Hermione Granger will tell you, you simply can't apparate inside Hogwarts," Dr Eleanor tells Newsbeat. "She's fond of telling Harry and Ron this through all seven of the original books."

"The castle is protected by a magic spell that stops wizards appearing out of thin air into the grounds (apparating)."

There is precedent for the films taking liberty with certain aspects of the books, according to Dr Eleanor.

"In The Half Blood Prince movie, Dumbledore and Harry apparate together into Hogwarts.

"In the book they apparate into a village just outside called Hogsmead, where the magical protection spells don't exist," she says.

It's definitely got people talking about the film - feeding into Ali's theory.

One theory has a lot to do with the Fantastic Beasts films being prequels to the original Harry Potter stories.

Skip Twitter post by @promawhatup Okay Potter fans I know some of you are Mad Online™ but what if events in this movie ARE the reason you can't Apparate onto the Hogwarts grounds HMMM — Proma (@promawhatup) March 13, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @weblore1 Has it always been a rule one cannot apparate within Hogwarts grounds? Maybe we find out why the rule exists. But you could also be right that it wasn’t really on the grounds. I think the former. It was put in the trailer for a reason. — Amanda Blanchard (@weblore1) March 13, 2018 Report

It's not just the trailer that's captured people's imaginations.

Fans have also noticed that a Lego set for the film appears to contain a spoiler.

The set is called 'Grindelwald's Escape', which suggests the powerful dark wizard will break free from the carriage that he is seen being held captive in at the end of the trailer.

JK Rowling has yet to address any of the speculation surrounding the film.

But she did respond to previous criticism, when it was revealed that Dumbledore wouldn't be shown as "explicitly gay".

She hinted that the relationship between Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald could be explored more fully in future films.

Skip Twitter post by @jk_rowling Being sent abuse about an interview that didn't involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that's only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what's even *more* fun? pic.twitter.com/Rj6Zr8aKUk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2018 Report

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.