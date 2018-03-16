Image copyright PA

Greg James has finished his Pedal to the Peaks Sport Relief challenge - two weeks after it had to be called off due to dangerous weather.

The Radio 1 DJ's aim was to climb three of the highest mountains in the UK and cycle the distances between them.

He completed the challenge - 'Gregathlon' - on Friday after reaching the summit of Ben Nevis.

Greg said: "I would not have been able to get up that mountain without the support of so many people."

Despite challenging weather conditions, Greg managed to climb to the top of Mount Snowdon and Scafell Pike, and cycled in between each one for Sports Relief.

But he was forced to cancel the last part of the journey because weather conditions were not safe to continue.

On Wednesday he returned to the spot where he'd abandoned the challenge to complete the ride and climb Ben Nevis.

So far, he's raised nearly £1m for charity.

The money will be used to help break the stigma around mental health and make sure that support is available for those experiencing mental health issues where they most need it.

On reaching the finish line for the challenge, Greg said he thought the moment might never happen.

"We managed to get up there and I can't believe it. I thought we would never finish."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.