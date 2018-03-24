Image copyright Apple/Unicode

Apple wants to introduce new emojis to better represent people with disabilities.

A guide dog, a wheelchair user and prosthetic limbs are just some of the symbols it's suggested.

It said very few of the current emoji options "speak to the life experiences of those with disabilities".

"Adding emoji emblematic to users' life experiences helps foster a diverse culture that is inclusive of disability," it added.

Apple's submitted its proposal to the Unicode Consortium, the organisation which reviews requests for new emoji characters.

In its submission Apple said: "Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities.

"Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all."

It's made 13 suggestions of emojis to introduce.

A guide dog

A man and woman walking with a cane

A man and woman signing that they are deaf

An ear with a hearing aid

A man and woman in both mechanical and manual wheelchairs

A service dog (a trained dog that helps those with hidden disabilities)

A prosthetic arm

A prosthetic leg

Apple said: "This is not meant to be a comprehensive list of all possible depictions of disabilities, but to provide an initial starting point for greater representation for diversity within the emoji universe."

