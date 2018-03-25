Image copyright Getty Images

Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike has spoken out against anti-gun activists following the March For Our Lives rally in Washington.

In an interview with the National Rifle Association he accused those wanting to change gun laws of being "the lackey" (obeying someone else's orders).

His comments have caused a backlash on social media, with people criticising his decision to speak to the NRA.

He's defended himself on Twitter.

Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande have shown their support for anti-gun activist in America.

They all delivered passionate performances at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, which took place after 17 people were killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida last month.

Since then, students have been leading a political movement to tighten gun controls and end school shootings in America.

Support for gun control is highest among 18 to 29-year-olds, a study by the Pew Research Centre says. There was a spike after the Orlando nightclub shooting in 2016.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jennifer Hudson - who has lost her mother, brother and nephew to gun violence - sang at the March For Our Lives rally

But Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike has different views.

In a video posted by NRATV he describes himself as "very pro-second amendment" (the right to own guns written in the US Constitution).

There are nearly as many guns as people in the USA - around 90 for every 100 people.

During the interview, Killer Mike criticises those who think they are "woke" to the cause for tighter gun control in America, saying: "You're a lackey of the progressive movement, because you've never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do."

He also says he actively discouraged his children from taking part in the national student walkouts against gun violence.

"I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, (but) if you walk out that school, walk out my house," he said.

He's spoken out in support of gun ownership before and defended himself following this most recent interview with the NRA.

