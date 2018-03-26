Image copyright Getty Images

Killer Mike has apologised to the March For Our Lives organisers following an interview he gave to the National Rifle Association.

The Run The Jewels member was criticised after calling gun reform advocates "lackeys" in an NRATV clip.

The interview was shared at a time intended to "disparage a very noble campaign", he says.

"I do support the march. And I support black people owning guns. It's possible to do both," the rapper added.

Killer Mike, who's long spoken out in favour of guns, describes himself as "very pro-second amendment" - the right to own guns written in the US Constitution.

He's also a Bernie Sanders supporter and political activist.

Killer Mike apologised directly to the March For Our Lives organisers, who were mostly student activists.

"I, being a former youth organiser, and currently an activist and organiser, respect their leadership - so I want to say first I'm sorry guys," he said over two Twitter videos.

"I'm sorry that an interview I did about a minority, black people in this country, and gun rights, was used as a weapon against you guys.

"That was unfair to you and it was wrong, and it disparaged some very noble work you're doing."

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande performed at the march in Washington, which is thought to have been attended by more than 800,000 people.

It took place after 17 people were killed by a gunman at a Florida high school.

Jennifer Hudson - who has lost her mother, brother and nephew to gun violence - sang at the March For Our Lives rally

Some fans of Killer Mike were disappointed by his views following the original NRATV interview, which he says was recorded a week before it was shared.

"It should never have been used in contrast to your march," he said.

Skip Twitter post by @tariqnasheed I love Killer Mike.Thats my brother. He made some excellent points about Black gun ownership. The problem is, he is talking about it on the NRA platform & the NRA could give LESS THAN A DAMN about protecting Black people's 2nd Amendment rights. Ask the family of Philando Castille — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) March 24, 2018 Report

The rapper says he supports gun ownership for African Americans.

"African Americans have only been free for 54 years. Up until 54 years ago we were in virtual apartheid, and some would argue that we still are today," he said.

The other half of Run The Jewels, El-P, also had his say on the march.

"I believe in these young people. We must show deference to them. We must listen to them. This is their world and we have been taking terrible care of it and them," he said in a statement.

On his bandmate, he said: "The fact is Mike is someone I and many of you know consistently and ferociously tries to bring some light and love into this world. You simply can't deny that."

Killer Mike's apology has gone down well with some fans.

Skip Twitter post by @thor_benson Props to Killer Mike for putting this out. This is how you do a genuine apology, and I am sure there was no malice from the start—just some errors made. https://t.co/aQfRlwONjo — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 26, 2018 Report

While others think he should've known what he was getting himself into.

Skip Twitter post by @KevDGrussing Killer Mike should've known how the NRA does business before doing a chat with them.

He got duped, and he's going to pay for it.

Only question is how much.

This ain't something a simple apology will wash away. — Kevin D. Grüssing #IWillVote (@KevDGrussing) March 26, 2018 Report

