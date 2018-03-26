Chance the Rapper attacks Heineken for 'racist' advert
Chance the Rapper has branded an advert for a low calorie Heineken drink as "terribly racist".
The ad, which the US star linked to on his Twitter, sees a bartender slide a beer past three black people before it stops near the hand of a lighter-skinned woman.
As the woman picks up the beer, the tagline "sometimes, lighter is better" appears on screen.
Heineken said it had "missed the mark" with the advert.
The advert, which aired in the USA, New Zealand and Australia, was for a Heineken Light beer which has 99 calories.
The 24-year-old rapper suggested some companies are purposely putting out "noticeably racist ads" ads to get more views.
Some of his fans agreed.
Not everyone thought the same.
A spokesperson for Heineken USA said: "Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there's more that unites us than divides us.
"While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."
Heineken is not the only famous brand to be called out over claims its adverts were "racist".
In January, H&M apologised for a poster showing a black child modelling a hoodie that had the words "coolest monkey in the jungle" on the front.
In October 2017, Dove said sorry for releasing a series of images that appeared to show a black woman turning white after using their soap.
