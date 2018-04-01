Image copyright Getty Images

As far as gig-wear goes a Tesco hat probably isn't high on the list for many rock stars.

But, Fall Out Boy's bassist, Pete Wentz, wore one on stage on Wednesday night during the Cardiff leg of their UK tour.

He'd expressed a desire for one of the supermarket's beanies during an earlier promo-trip to the UK and one of his fans was determined to make it happen.

"I got one, careful what you wish for," Pete told Newsbeat.

The 38-year-old emo musician explained that the supermarket and its uniform is a cultural reference that not many Americans would understand.

"If you said something about Tesco to an American there's like 'I don't really know what that is' unless you're in a band," he says.

It turns out that many artists on the road first get to know the brand because their tour buses use the supermarket's car parks.

"Bands used to park under the Tesco [sic], because the bus parking was there. So, I got a Tesco hat I guess," Pete went on.

Fall Out Boy are currently promoting their album MANIA and a very dedicated fan wanted to make Pete's dreams come true.

He threw the hat on stage along with personalised name badges for the other band members.

Pete wore the hat while performing a few songs and gave the fan a crew t-shirt in return.

He told Newsbeat he enjoyed wearing the beanie, but in terms of making Tesco happen in America: "I don't know, I'm not the man for that I don't think."

